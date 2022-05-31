The following is a press release from Yellowstone National Park Public Affairs Office:

- A 25-year-old female from Grove City, Ohio, approached a bison to within 10 feet on the morning of May 30, 2022.

- Two other individuals were also within 25 yards of the same bison.

- Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards (23 m) away from bison.

- As the bison walked near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin (just north of Old Faithful), the female, on the boardwalk, approached it. Consequently, the bison gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air.

- The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.

- Park emergency medical providers responded to the incident immediately and transported her via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

- The incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share.

- Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

- This is the first reported incident in 2022 of a visitor threatening a bison (getting too close to the animal) and the bison responding to the threat by goring the individual.

- Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

