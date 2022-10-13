HELENA, Mont. - Senator Jon Tester was named the Wounded Warrior Project Legislator of the Year.

The award recognized Tester for his legislative efforts to improve the lives of the wounded, ill, or injured veterans through the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act and Major Richard Star Act, a release from Tester’s office said.

“I want to thank Wounded Warrior Project for honoring me with this award, and for being a critical supporter of veterans in Montana and across the country,” said Tester. “As Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I’m proud to have worked together to get the PACT Act across the finish line for all eras of toxic-exposed veterans and their families. And we have to keep making good on the promises to our fighting men and women here at home by passing legislative priorities like the Major Richard Star Act that’ll make a real difference in the lives of those who’ve served and sacrificed.”

Tester has worked with the Wounded Warrior Project and other Veterans Service Organizations to deliver comprehensive toxic exposure relief to the nation’s veterans.

