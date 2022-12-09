Wyoming Senator Lummis tapped as next Senate Western Caucus Chair

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis has been named chairman of the Senate Western Caucus for the 118th Congress.
She succeeds Montana Senator Steve Daines as he steps into the role of chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
“I am honored to, once again, take the reins of the Western Caucus and work with my colleagues to advance policies critical for western natural resources, economic development and preserving our rural way of life. From energy development, public lands and water, to rural air service, broadband and healthcare, the Senate Western Caucus will champion the issues most important to western states,” Senator Lummis said via email.
The Senate Western Caucus, founded in 2009 by Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming and educates members on western priorities and values in the United States Senate.
The Caucus boasts a membership of 27 members.
