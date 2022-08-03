YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - The North Entrance and Northeast Entrance roads into Yellowstone National Park are anticipated to be open again by October of 2022 with a short-term reconnection.

While long-term road reconstruction is expected to take years to complete, the park has announced solutions that will reopen the roads to the public later this year.

Repairs for the roads are extensive, and are being done as quickly as possible, the park said.

Access to the park is available in Gardiner and Cooke City/Silver Gate via foot, bicycle and horseback in approved areas at this time.

The following is more information on the reconstruction of the North and Northeast Entrance roads from Yellowstone National Park:

North Entrance Road (Mammoth Hot Springs to the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana)

Short-term Reconnection (Completion expected in October 2022)

Efforts to two-lane the Old Gardiner Road have continued accelerating with approximately 1.5 miles of the 4-mile road already at two lanes. Substantial culvert work, slope stabilization and retainment has occurred. This road is expected to be passable for regular traffic by Oct. 15, 2022, however, additional improvements will continue beyond that date weather permitting. Once completed, this temporary road will allow for regular vehicle access, including visitors, to travel between Mammoth Hot Springs and Gardiner going into the winter season. This road will be used as the primary access route until a permanent reconstruction option is completed in upcoming years. This project is being completed with support from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and funded largely by FHWA Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads (ERFO). HK Contractors Inc. is the primary construction company under contract to complete this project.

Long-term Reconstruction (Estimated Multi-Year)

The National Park Service (NPS) is working closely with the FHWA to prepare and analyze a range of long-term alternatives for permanent reconstruction of the primary road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Gardiner. This road is closed and not drivable due to several washed out road segments. The criteria for selection will focus largely on alternatives that are least environmentally impacting, least visually impacting, most resilient to future natural disasters, most expeditious and cost effective, and take advantage of unimpacted existing road infrastructure if possible. Timelines for long-term reconstruction will be predicated on which alternative is selected. The public will have ample opportunities to comment as this planning process proceeds.

Northeast Entrance Road (Completion expected in October 2022)

Efforts to repair approximately five damaged sections of the Northeast Entrance Road (between Slough Creek and Barronette Meadows) are underway and will be accelerating substantially in the upcoming weeks. Plans and designs have been completed for each damaged section. This project is expected to be passable for regular traffic by Oct. 15, 2022, however, additional improvements will continue beyond that date weather permitting. Once completed, these temporary repairs will allow for regular vehicle access, including visitors, to travel between Tower Junction and Cooke City/Silver Gate. This project is being completed with support from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and funded largely by FHWA Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads (ERFO). Oftedal Contractors Inc. is the primary construction company under contract to complete this project.

Long-term Reconstruction (Estimated Multi-Year)

The NPS is working closely with the FHWA to prepare and analyze a range of long-term alternatives for permanent reconstruction of the Northeast Entrance Road. Similar to the North Entrance Road, the criteria for selection will focus largely on alternatives that are least environmentally impacting, least visually impacting, most resilient to future natural disasters, most expeditious and cost effective, and take advantage of unimpacted existing road infrastructure if possible. Timelines for long-term reconstruction will be predicated on which alternative is selected. The public will have ample opportunity to comment as this planning process proceeds.