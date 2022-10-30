YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance in Gardiner is open again, and the park announced it is waiving entrance fees on Sunday and Monday.
As of Oct. 30, Old Gardiner Road is open to regular visitor traffic after being damaged in flooding this summer.
As the road opens, all entrance fees are being waived for Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.
The following park roads will be closing Tuesday, Nov. 1:
- Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris
- Norris to Canyon Village
- Canyon Village to Lake Village
- East Entrance to Lake Village (Sylvan Pass)
- Lake Village to West Thumb
- South Entrance to West Thumb
- West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass)
- Old Faithful to Madison
- West Entrance to Madison
- Madison to Norris
While many roads are closing, some are open year-round, including the roads between the North Entrance in Gardiner, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate.
Visitors driving in the park during winter are reminded of the following:
- Prepare for changing weather conditions.
- Have flexible travel plans.
- Expect limited services. Check Operating Hours and Seasons for details.
- Anticipate possible road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.
- Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice.
- Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:
- Visit Park Roads.
- Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
- Call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.
