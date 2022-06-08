Yellowstone Winter Ecology program takes students into the park to learn about historic land

YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Yellowstone National Park saw a decrease in visitors over the Memorial Day weekend this year.

A press release from the park says there was a 34% decrease over the same weekend in 2021.

The following are the vehicle entries per day for May 27 through May 30, 2022, compared to May 28 through May 31, 2021:

Park entrance 

Vehicle entries 

 

Percent change from 2021 to 2022

 

 

Friday, May 27, 2022 

 

Friday, May 28, 2021 

 

East 

750

902 

-17%

North 

1,515

1,796

 -16% 

Northeast 

452

475 

   -5% 

South 

1,312

1,731

  -24% 

West 

3,357

4,565

-26% 

Total 

7,386

9,469

-22% 

 

 

 

 

 

Saturday, May 28, 2022 

Saturday, May 29, 2021 

 

East 

769

1,131

-32% 

North 

1,510

2,170

-30% 

Northeast 

424

702

-40% 

South 

1,278

1,958

-35% 

West 

3,824

5,424

-29% 

Total 

7,805

11,385

-31% 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunday, May 29, 2022 

Sunday, May 30, 2021 

 

East 

479

1,249

-62% 

North 

1,784

2,240

-20% 

Northeast 

483

870 

-44% 

South 

1,173

2,046

-43% 

West 

3,854

5,635

-32% 

Total 

7,773

12,040

-35% 

 
Monday, May 30, 2022
Monday, May 31, 2021		 
East1061,219-91%
North1,5672,110-26%
Northeast227755-70%
South6451,735
-73%
West3,0634,703-35%
Total5,60810,522-47%

