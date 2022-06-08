YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Yellowstone National Park saw a decrease in visitors over the Memorial Day weekend this year.

A press release from the park says there was a 34% decrease over the same weekend in 2021.

The following are the vehicle entries per day for May 27 through May 30, 2022, compared to May 28 through May 31, 2021:

Park entrance Vehicle entries Percent change from 2021 to 2022 Friday, May 27, 2022 Friday, May 28, 2021 East 750 902 -17% North 1,515 1,796 -16% Northeast 452 475 -5% South 1,312 1,731 -24% West 3,357 4,565 -26% Total 7,386 9,469 -22% Saturday, May 28, 2022 Saturday, May 29, 2021 East 769 1,131 -32% North 1,510 2,170 -30% Northeast 424 702 -40% South 1,278 1,958 -35% West 3,824 5,424 -29% Total 7,805 11,385 -31% Sunday, May 29, 2022 Sunday, May 30, 2021 East 479 1,249 -62% North 1,784 2,240 -20% Northeast 483 870 -44% South 1,173 2,046 -43% West 3,854 5,635 -32% Total 7,773 12,040 -35%

Monday, May 30, 2022

Monday, May 31, 2021 East 106 1,219 -91% North 1,567 2,110 -26% Northeast 227 755 -70% South 645 1,735

-73% West 3,063 4,703 -35% Total 5,608 10,522 -47%