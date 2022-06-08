YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Yellowstone National Park saw a decrease in visitors over the Memorial Day weekend this year.
A press release from the park says there was a 34% decrease over the same weekend in 2021.
The following are the vehicle entries per day for May 27 through May 30, 2022, compared to May 28 through May 31, 2021:
Park entrance
Vehicle entries
Percent change from 2021 to 2022
Friday, May 27, 2022
Friday, May 28, 2021
East
750
902
-17%
North
1,515
1,796
-16%
Northeast
452
475
-5%
South
1,312
1,731
-24%
West
3,357
4,565
-26%
Total
7,386
9,469
-22%
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Saturday, May 29, 2021
East
769
1,131
-32%
North
1,510
2,170
-30%
Northeast
424
702
-40%
South
1,278
1,958
-35%
West
3,824
5,424
-29%
Total
7,805
11,385
-31%
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Sunday, May 30, 2021
East
479
1,249
-62%
North
1,784
2,240
-20%
Northeast
483
870
-44%
South
1,173
2,046
-43%
West
3,854
5,635
-32%
Total
7,773
12,040
-35%
Monday, May 30, 2022
Monday, May 31, 2021
|East
|106
|1,219
|-91%
|North
|1,567
|2,110
|-26%
|Northeast
|227
|755
|-70%
|South
|645
|1,735
|-73%
|West
|3,063
|4,703
|-35%
|Total
|5,608
|10,522
|-47%
