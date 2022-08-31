YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Visitors to Tower Junction to Slough Creek will no longer need a day-use ticket starting Sept. 8.

The day use-program was initially put in place to expand access to the impacted area in the northern part of Yellowstone following the historic flood event in June.

Yellowstone National Park now says that, after closely monitoring use in the area, they found the corridor could safely maintain an increase in day-use capacity.

Those driving large vehicles, such as buses and long towing units, are asked to be aware that the turnaround areas along the Slough Creek Campground Road are limited.

As of Aug. 31, the only section of the Northeast Entrance Road open is from Tower Junction to Slough Creek.

Significant flood damage has the remainder of the Northeast Entrance Road closed.

The North and Northeast entrances are closed with the following limited access according to the park:

Tower Junction to Slough Creek open to public Some trails and backcountry campsites in the northern range of the park near this road corridor are closed due to flood damage. Know before you go! Visit Yellowstone’s Backcountry Situation Report for the most up-to-date details. Slough Creek Campground is closed for the season.

Lamar Valley closed to public The Northeast Entrance Road between Lamar Valley and the barrier near Warm Creek (2 miles from the Northeast Entrance), is closed to all vehicle, bicycle and foot traffic while major construction repairs are made. This section of road is an active construction zone, and the closure is expected to stay in place until Oct. 15 to allow contractors to complete work prior to winter.

North and Northeast entrances closed to visitor vehicular traffic Yellowstone’s North and Northeast entrances remain closed to visitor vehicular traffic; however, access is available by approved commercial tours, bicycle (on paved roadways) and foot through the North (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana) entrances to fish and hike in areas not identified as closed. From the North Entrance, visitors can travel 1 mile to the Rescue Creek Trailhead. From the Northeast Entrance, visitors can travel 2 miles to the barrier near the Warm Creek area.

The temporary road (Old Gardiner Road) that connects Gardiner, Montana, to Mammoth Hot Springs is an active construction zone and closed until Oct. 15 to allow contractors to complete work prior to winter. At this time, ONLY approved personnel and commercial tours are allowed on the Old Gardiner Road in specific traffic windows.

You can find more information here.