MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park turns 150 years old Tuesday, March 1.
A release from the National Park Service (NPS) said former President Ulysses S. Grant signed into law the first national park in the United States, the Yellowstone Protection Act in 1872. It helps to preserve more than 2 million acres of mountain wilderness, amazing guysers and vibrant landscapes for future generations to enjoy.
"We're proud to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone with America," Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the release. "This anniversary should remind us of the incredible value of our National Park System and the need for us to continue working together to address the many challenges of the future."
YNP has a list of events on NPS's website they are hosting beginning March 1 in celebration of 150 years.
