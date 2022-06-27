YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park is in moderate fire danger parkwide.

A release from YNP said there are no active fires burning, nor are there fire restrictions in the park at this time.

Visitors may only burn fires in established fire rings in campgrounds or some backcountry campsites.

Visitors must never abandon campfires and must make sure it is cold to the touch before leaving.

YNP said the Greater Yellowstone are is a fire-adapted ecosystem, meaning fire is crucial to keeping up the area's wildlife and vegetation.