Yellowstone National Park opening camping reservations Feb. 14

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park visitors will be able to make campground reservations for the 2022 season ahead of time beginning Feb. 14.
YNP said in a release the reservations will open on Recreation.gov at 8 a.m. and visitors may reserve a campground slot up to six months in advance.
Visitors can make a reservation six weeks in advance for 80% of the camping spots at Indian Creek, Lewis Lake, Pebble Creek, Mammoth and Slough Creek, reservations for the other 20% will open two weeks in advance.
New Reservation Campgrounds
2022 Season Dates
Details
Indian Creek
June 10-Sept.11
100% reservations (70 sites)
Lewis Lake
June 15-Oct.14
100% reservations (84 sites)
Pebble Creek
June 15-Sept.25
100% reservations (remaining 11 sites that were first-come, first-served in 2021)
With the option to reserve camping spots ahead of time, YNP said this will alleviate traffic congestion near campgrounds, increase safety, allow visitors to plan their trip ahead of time and guarantee they have a spot to camp once they get there.
Camping is also available at Bridge Bay, Madison, Canyon and Grant Village campgrounds and Fishing Bridge RV Park--visitors may make those reservations online.
