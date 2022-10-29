GARDINER, Mont. - Visitors can once again use Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance in Gardiner starting Tuesday, Nov. 1.
At 8:00 am, Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs (Old Gardiner Road) will open to regular visitor traffic.
“We’re pleased to be reopening the North Entrance and reconnecting Yellowstone to Gardiner, Montana,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly. “We want to thank the outstanding support and work of the Federal Highway Administration and HK Contractors, INC for getting this road built in just four months.”
Those visiting the park are asked to keep the following in mind when driving the road:
- Yellowstone reminds the public of everyone’s responsibility to use the road carefully to avoid accidents.
- Steep grades and sharp curves exist and speed limits range between 15-25 mph.
- There are no length or weight restrictions on the road (see exceptions), however, oversized vehicles and vehicles with trailers must use caution in curves to maintain lanes.
- After opening to the public, the road will continue to be an active construction zone. Drivers will need to use caution and watch for crews and heavy equipment.
- During inclement winter weather, short-term (30 minute) closures may occur to allow for plowing.
- Clean-up efforts will continue beyond Nov. 1 for as long as weather permits.
Crews have been working over the last few months to modernize the historic Old Gardiner Road. Traffic-safety improvements include:
- Turning the 1880’s single-lane dirt road into two lanes,
- Paving and striping the entire road (4 miles),
- Installing over 5,000 feet of guardrail for traffic safety,
- Expanding road widths,
- Creating new pullouts,
- Building a new ¼ -mile approach road into Mammoth Hot Springs to avoid a 12-15% steep grade on the original road. The new approach required additional engineering and design to provide a safe road base to handle the 2,000-3,000 vehicles per day that enter the park from the North Entrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.