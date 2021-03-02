MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Online reservations for campsites in three additional campsites at Yellowstone National Park will open March 24.
Park visitors will be able to make reservations up to six months ahead of time at Mammoth, Slough Creek and a section of Pebble Creek. Online reservations open at 8 a.m. MST.
YNP said in a release the decision to open the online reservation option came after the public's request.
Almost half of YNP's campgrounds will operate within the online reservation system, while the remaining will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.
"The ability to make reservations will enable visitors to plan their trips ahead of time and provide assurance that they will have a campsite upon arrival. It will enrich the visitor experience by reducing traffic congestion at campgrounds, improving safety, and eliminate uncertainty and frustration," YNP wrote.
Fees for campsite reservations cost $5.
Indian Creek, Lewis Lake and part of Pebble Creek campsites will remain first-come, first-serve.