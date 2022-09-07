The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Granite, Missoula,
Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 8AM MDT 9/8/2022
This alert will be updated again at 8AM MDT 9/8/2022.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0630 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Butte, Frenchtown,
Hamilton, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0630 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman,
Broadus, Columbia Falls, Cut Bank, Dillon, Great Falls, Helena,
Lewistown, Libby, Malta, Miles City, Seeley Lake, Sidney, Thompson
Falls, West Yellowstone are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected area: Fire Zone 104 (Kootenai). Fire Zone 105
(Flathead/Glacier Park). Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone
107 (Flathead Reservation). Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo).
* Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result
in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and
evening.
* Winds: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
* Minimum humidities: 12 to 20 percent.
