Elk close up - VAULT IMAGE
Joee Taylor

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park is warning visitors to be careful as elk mating season approaches in the fall season.

According to YNP's release, bull elk tend to be unpredictable and dangerous during mating season, also known at the rut.

The park is suggesting visitors:

  • Stay alert - Elk run fast, and may shift direction without notice.
  • Keep a distance of at least two bus lengths, or 25 yards.
  • "Give them room, use your zoom" - Do not come up to animals to photograph them. Keep a distance, and use the zoom feature on cameras to get a closer shot.
  • If an elk charges you:
    • Hurry to seek shelter in a vehicle or behind a tall barrier
    • Run away if no shelter is nearby
  • Listen to park rangers for directions
  • Visitors are responsible for their own safety

Current Contests

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes
Dillon

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes

    Enter for your chance to win. Eight (8) winners will be picked at random on Friday, August 26th. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Saturday Rodeo. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Sunday afternoon Rodeo.…

    Rise & Shine!
    Bozeman

    Rise & Shine!

      Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

      Tags

      News For You