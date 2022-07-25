MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park saw a 43-percent drop in June recreational visitation rates in 2022 compared to last year, which has the most June visits documented.

A release from YNP said they welcomed more than 536,000 visitors in June 2022; in contrast, there were more than 938,000 visitors in June 2021.

Due to historic flooding on June 13, YNP had to close and evacuate all park visitors.

YNP reopened the East, South and West entrances on a limited entry basis on June 22, but the North and Northeast entrances stayed closed through the rest of the month.

YNP said park visitation rates are dropping 20-percent from 2021 with a total of more than 1.2 million recreational visitors so far in 2022.

The following is YNP's year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the past five years (through June):

Year Amount of visitors 2022 1,268,053 2021 1,587,998 2020 719,054 2019 1,358,629 2018 1,381,708 2017 1,354,137