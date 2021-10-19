Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial
We're tracking your headlines beyond the Big Sky as jury selection enters day three in the Ahmaud Arbery trial.
Three white men are accused of chasing Arbery down while he was out for a jog in Georgia back in February 2020 and killing him.
Six hundred potential jurors have been summoned to appear next Monday.
By the end of the selection process, 12 jurors and four alternates will be chosen to serve.
2. 'Read to a Dog' Event
In Montana, therapy dogs are available to be read to by kids tomorrow afternoon from 4-5p.m. at the Bozeman Public Library.
Families can register for a private 10 minute 'Read to a Dog' slot at the Student Corner in the Children's Library.
If you have questions, call the Children's Desk at 406-582-2404.
3. Ladies Night in Downtown Missoula
It's Fall Ladies Night in Downtown Missoula!
Tomorrow, retailers and restaurants in Downtown will be having special hours, goodies, sales and giveaways for ladies hoping to get an early start on holiday shopping and support local businesses.
For a full list of participating stores, visit https://www.missouladowntown.com/fall-ladies-night/.