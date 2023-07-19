Dog owners in missoula can breath a sigh of relief tonight – after the missoula city health department confirmed that the clark fork river did not cause any recent dog illnesses or deaths. Our taylor richardson spoke with the health department today to find out the details of the testing results.
intro: after some concerning social media posts -- and one dog reportedly dying after entering the clark fork river, the missoula health department ran a water test by harper's bridge to see if they could find any toxins, and the results came back negative.
vo: last thursday the missoula health department conducted a visual inspection and took water samples at harper's bridge to test for blue-green algea, which is harmful to dogs and humans. Harper's bridge is where a dog owner clamied that both of his dogs got sick after getting into the clark fork river -- one of the them eventually dying. Shannon therriault, the division head of missoula environmental health, tells us they didn't visually observe any algae bloom in the site. And the water samples that were sent to the department of evironmental quality came back negative for toxins. I talked to travis ross from the department -- and he did not find any harmful algae in the water samples.
the health department went back to the harper's bridge on monday to take more water samples but have not yet gotten those results. When visually observing the area again, therriault tells us they didn't see any sign of an algea bloom.
vo: I also called several vets last week and they all told us that they have has no appointments regarding dogs getting sick after swimming in the clark fork river, including sentinel veterinary medical center in missoula.
tag: it is still important to remember that we are in peak blue-green algea season and all locals should be on the lookout when entering any body of water but especially lakes or ponds.
