MISSOULA - Firefighters are urging people to prepare their homes for fire danger after a series of small fires swept through Frenchtown.
As wildfire season is on the horizon, trimming trees and pruning low hanging branches can make the difference in protecting your home. Officials suggest taking this stay at home order to reassess homes after winter and clear any gutters that could make a bed for an ember to spark in.
For those that want to get some outdoor burning down, make sure you have a burn permit for Missoula County. Permits also have to be activated on the day of intended use with permission granted from officials.
If you plan to burn outside make sure you have some kind of water source, you aren't burning under any overhanging branches and never leave your fire unattended.