MISSOULA -- As the Missoula City-County Health Department prepares to roll out phase 1B vaccines next week, they've now secured a new vaccination site.
The Missoula City-County Health Department is turning the old Lucky's Market into a vaccination site.
Next week, Missoula County will be offering phase 1B COVID-19 vaccines.
Those eligible for the vaccines in phase 1B are people:
- 70 years of age or older.
- 16-69 year-old's with high risk medical conditions.
- American Indians and people of color who have an elevated risk to have complications with COVID-19.
The Missoula City-County Health Department's Incident Commander, Cindy Farr, said that Missoula County will be phasing out those groups.
"We're going to be starting with the older age groups. So, those that are over 70 and then move down through the age groups from there, as a way to sort of prioritize that phase 1B group, so that we have a manageable number of people trying to schedule an appointment," Farr said
She said that Missoula County is only given about 1500 vaccine doses a week.
Vaccines will also be offered at places like the Health Department, the University of Montana's School of Pharmacy, St. Patrick's Hospital and Community Medical Center.
Farr said they'll soon have a full list of where to get vaccinated and more information at COVID19.Missoula.Co.