MISSOULA — Residents in the Orchard Homes neighborhood are still dealing with rising flood waters.
A year ago, Eduardo Hidalgo and his fiancé were on the search for a rental property that had a yard for their dog.
"We really didn't know to much about the flooding. We had heard that it had flooded in the past. When we moved in all the neighbors were great. They said we'd get about an inch or two, it wouldn't be that bad,” Hidalgo
Well the couple was shocked when just three days after moving, their garage was flooded with a few feet of water.
That didn’t stop the residents on Nancy Lou Drive from helping their new neighbors out.
"Thankfully, all of our neighbors were really great right after we moved in. A neighbor brought a pair of weighters so I could get out to my car and leave the house,” Hidalgo said.
This year, Hidalgo’s not going to let any flooding catch him off guard.
"This year, now that we know the flood might be happening any day, it's a lot easier for us to prep. We have the mower already up, we have the deep freezer up,” Hidalgo said.
While this year isn’t expected to be as bad as the last, Hidalgo isn’t taking any chances.
"We read a story that it might be about a foot, a foot and a half lower than last year, which is great, but at the same time, that would still have quite a bit of water here,” Hidalgo said.
Sandbags can be found on D Street in Fort Missoula.
They’ll be available until May 31.