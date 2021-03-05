MISSOULA -- The El Cazador Restaurant in Downtown Missoula has been successful for decades, that's why the Hernandez family decided to open a second location at 2221 South Ave. W.
However, owner Alfredo Hernandez, said they were hit with a tragedy last November.
"Right before thanksgiving, my daughter passed away, so it was supposed to be for my daughter, my two daughters. So, was very hard," Hernandez said.
"I like see my customers walk in smiling and leaving smiling, exciting, you know make sure I do good job in my cooking."
The family has rented out the downtown location since 1995, but wanted another location that would be their own.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic and the passing of Lala Hernandez, opening another location hasn't been an easy task.
"It's really hard when you have your mind on doing something you were gonna do for your kids and all the sudden you don't have them," Hernandez said.
However, as a family, they've been taking steps forward and just finished a complete remodel.
"My wife did all the painting, all the signs in here and I did the kitchen in the back. It was a lot of work to do, so we work really hard and put a lot of money into it and a lot of love into it," he said.
The biggest problem they've had since opening last month is that they're been really busy, but for Hernandez, that's a win.
"I do good job in the cooking and people come in and eat and that makes me happy," he said with a smile.
The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.