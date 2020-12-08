MISSOULA- As police have identified the suspect in Tuesday night's deadly shooting as they continue to search for him.
Police have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Christopher Newrider. He was last seen fleeing the area on foot.
Newrider is a white man, about six feet tall and 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black ‘watch-cap’, black hoodie, and black shoes. He has brown shoulder length hair & green eyes and currently has dark facial hair. Newrider is believed to be armed with a handgun, and dangerous.
Given the cold temperatures police suspect Newrider may be in search of warmth, either in a car or a building. MPD is advising those on the North Side of the river to lock your doors on your cars and homes.
If you see Newrider do not approach him and please contact 9-1-1.
According to Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer, Sgt. Travis Welsh, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Creekside Apartments Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was seen fleeing the area after the shots were fired. Police later identified him as 33-year-old Christopher Newrider, they are currently trying to find him.
The search area spans from Easy Street in East Missoula to the Madison street bridge along both sides of the Clark Fork River.
An alert from the University of Montana campus sent around 4 PM, urged people to avoid the area near the Creekside Apartments on East Broadway, as well as the riverfront area. A second alert just after 5:15 PM confirmed police are searching both sides of the river, east of the Madison Street bridge.