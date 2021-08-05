BOZEMAN, Mont. - A man armed with a knife allegedly attacked a woman, the Bozeman Police Department reported Thursday.
According to a Facebook post from BPD, numerous people tried to intervene the attack, but the man threatened one of them with the knife.
Officers found both victims and requested a medical examination.
BPD said according to their investigation, the man was arrested and will face charges for multiple felonies including two counts of assault with a weapon, aggravated burglary and robbery. The man will also face a partner family member assault charge.
He was jailed at the Gallatin County Detention Center on no bond due to the felony charges, but a judge later set his bond at $75,000.