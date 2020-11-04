HELENA- Kathleen Williams has released the following note to her supporters Wednesday:
Thank you for your support throughout this campaign. While this election didn't go the way we wanted, that doesn't change what we have accomplished together.
You believed in the campaign we built together, focused on restoring honesty, integrity, and, in my case, stateswomanship back to the people of Montana’s lone seat in the US House.
I think a lot about the people I’ve met along the way in this journey: The farmer in Brady sacrificing food and utilities to pay for his insulin. The young veteran who quietly confided to me his fear that the country was hurtling towards tyranny. The Crow entrepreneur who hopes to start a bank to help grow native businesses. The young farmer, coming back to work the land to carry on her family’s proud legacy.
This was a hard-fought campaign from start to finish. There were disagreements on the issues, and about the best path forward for the Last Best Place.
The campaign may be over, but the challenges that face our state and our country are not.
We must come together to fight for healthcare that works for all of us, and an economy that gives every American the opportunity to craft and achieve their American dream. To protect what makes Montana special and to honor the sacrifice of our veterans.
By standing together, united as Montanans and Americans – not divided by party – I know our best days are still ahead.
Thank you again for your support and your belief in me.
Kathleen