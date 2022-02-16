UPDATE, FEB. 17:
As several Montana Legislatures are looking to convene a special session to redraw Public Service Commission Districts, many have yet to respond.
State Representative Derek Skees is asking Montanans to reach out to their representatives and to let them know how they feel on the call.
“Please be respectful of these folks, as we are trying to convince them to join,” Skees said. “Many are convinced of a special session to fix the PSC map, just not on an election integrity investigation.”
Any representatives who does not answer by the deadline will be considered a “no” by abstention.
You can find your Legislator on the Montana State Legislature website here.
Skees provided the following list of those who have not yet responded:
HELENA, Mont. - Montana Legislators are asking Governor Greg Gianforte to convene a special session.
In a letter addressed to Gov. Gianforte, legislators say a lawsuit filed in federal court asserts that the Public Service Commission (PSC) Districts need to be redrawn to include the new population totals from the last census.
“The Attorney General has stated that only the Legislature has the authority to redraw the boundaries for a state election, and we concur,” the letter reads. “We would prefer to address this in the next session, but Judge Molloy has continued the suit, and is scheduled to make a decision on March 4th. That is a violation of the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. constitution, as well as Montana law.”
The letter goes on to say that the remedy for this issue does not belong in Federal court, and that since the last day candidates may file for candidacy is March 14th, this is a time-sensitive request.
Gov. Gianforte is being urged to convene a special session no later than Feb. 28.
The subjects to be specified in the call are asked to be the following from the letter:
- Allowing the Legislature to craft and pass a bill that creates a new Public Service Commission map, allowing for the 2020 Federal Census data for adjusted population totals in Montana.
- Allowing the Legislature to create and fund a joint select special Interim Committee, created with Investigatory powers and charged with confirming the Election Integrity of Montana. Because of the concerns many of us have received from Montana Constituents, which would follow the Legislature's constitutional oath regarding Article IV 3 stating “... shall insure the purity of elections and guard against abuses of the electoral process.”
- Allowing for any statutory requirements in the Executive branch of government in Montana may require upon adjournment of the next session.
“These issues are of a compelling state interest to ask that you please help us avoid what is a violation of the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Judge Malloy has failed to recognize that the defendants in this case should be the Montana Legislature, as we are the only entity empowered with the remedy sought: creation of new equal population districts for the legislatively created Public Service Commission,” the letter reads.
You can read the full letter here.
Montana Public Radio reports Gov. Gianforte agrees the special session should be called to redraw the districts.
At this time Gianforte says he will only call legislators back to the state’s capital if enough state lawmakers can agree on a new PSC district map beforehand, and to focus only on that issue.
