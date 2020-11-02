Polling places prepare for busy Election Day

GREAT FALLS- Polls are set to open tomorrow in Cascade County, and Election Administrator Rina Moore says this year could be busier than ever.
Election officials say so far, they have received over 3,500 ballots back which is about a 78% return rate.
Only 40 tables will be available at the voting station tomorrow and only 80 voters will be held at a time.
While low-staffing is an issue as well, election officials say their biggest struggle heading into tomorrow will be processing their mail.
“Processing our mail is going to be the hardest part tomorrow. I expect there to be about five thousand ballots turned in tomorrow, and so going through those, scanning the bar codes, verifying the signatures. That process takes a while. I’m going to guess that we'll more than likely go to go into Wednesday before we have that count done”, says Rina Moore, Clerk & Recorder.
Polls will be open tomorrow at the Exhibition Hall from 7 AM to 8 PM.