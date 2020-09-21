POLSON, Mont. - The Polson School District announced they are moving forward with having a four-day in-person school week, keeping Fridays open for remote learning beginning Monday, Oct. 5.
The Polson Montana Chamber of Commerce shared the information via Facebook writing the decision was made in cooperation with the staff, students, Lake County Public Health Department, Tribal Education, community feedback, analyzing data points and examining nearby districts with four or five day on-site models.
The following is the announcement from Polson School District Interim Superintendent Tom DiGiallonardo to the Polson Community:
Dear Polson Community,
Our hybrid A-B schedule was created as a temporary measure to address the challenges we anticipated facing as a district during the reopening of our schools in August. We recognized the advantage of smaller class sizes to reconnect with our students in smaller groups while teaching our expectations and safety protocols. We needed to address and assess our transportation needs and numbers to ensure student safety on all of our bus routes. Also, we needed some flexibility to make adjustments to our remote teaching.
We feel it is the appropriate time to transition to 4 days of on-site instruction keeping Fridays free for remote learners. This four days a week on-site model will begin Monday, October 5th. This decision was made after considering input from the staff, students, Lake County Public Health Department, Tribal Education, and the community (including survey results and written and verbal comments), examining numerous data points, and monitoring the surrounding districts as they implemented a 4 or 5 day on-site model. The survey data concluded that the 4 day on-site instruction model was supported by approximately 50% of our district staff and 70% of our parents. This decision was not made without careful consideration by the admin team and is grounded in what’s best for teaching and learning.
We are grateful to the staff, parents, students, and community members who contributed their input and expertise in preparing for this transition. We thank you for your patience and support and hope that we will continue to share our thoughts, ideas, concerns, and continue to extend grace to one another.
Sincerely,
Tom DiGiallonardo
Interim Superintendent
Polson School District