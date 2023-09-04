Bozeman, Mont. - The popular Bozeman coffee shop chain, Cold Smoke Coffeehouse, has been sold to new businesses in their multiple locations after 13 years of operation.

Unfortunately, the Huffine location's last day was Wednesday, August 30, and the last day for the Oak and 19th location was Thursday, August 31.

"We the Walkers are excited to announce the sale and transition of Cold Smoke," the owners, Caleb and Laura Walker, announced in their release statement posted to facebook. "For the past 13 years we have been honored to be a part of the Bozeman Coffee Community."

As both Cold Smoke and Ramshead have grown, according to the Walkers, they are choosing to not run both businesses at the same time.

The Oak and 19th Cold Smoke location has been sold to their manager, who plans to re-open it with the same staff and coffee, roasted from RamsHead Coffee Roasters, but with new menu items and a new name, Mukai Coffeehouse.

For anyone with an unused Cold Smoke giftcard, Mukai will be accepting them for the next year.

The Huffine shop location will be closing, and the building is up for sale, but RamsHead Coffee Roasters coffee will still be available across the city of Bozeman and online.