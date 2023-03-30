(LIBBY, Mont.) – Libby, Montana was home to a vermiculite mine for over seventy years. The mine closed in 1990, but the damage was already done. The vermiculite ore, which was processed in various plants around the country and sold as insulation, was contaminated with a distinct form of asbestos now known as Libby Amphibole.
This asbestos infested insulation is still found in old homes and buildings across the country today. Workers at the mine and their families, local loggers, mill workers, and those living and working in and around Lincoln County were potentially exposed to this amphibole asbestos.
There is a markedly higher prevalence of asbestos-related disease in this population. Although the EPA spent years cleaning up many contaminated areas, individuals may still be at risk of disease due to their prior exposure to the chemical.
It can take ten to more than forty years for asbestos-related disease to develop. Many people have come and gone from this area over the years and may not even be aware of the risk.
The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) in Libby was established to screen people who were potentially exposed within Lincoln County, Montana. As well as provide ongoing care to those who have been diagnosed with asbestos-related disease due to Libby Amphibole.
Under a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CARD can provide free asbestos-related disease screenings for everyone who qualifies under the grant.
To qualify you must have no prior diagnosis of asbestos-related disease and have proof of being present in Lincoln County, Montana for at least six months total duration at least ten years ago.
This can be cumulative over several visits or periods.
Because it is often hard for some people who do qualify to make it to Libby, CARD has received grant funding to take the screening process on the road. Mobile clinics will be coming to various towns near you.
The next stop will be Sanders County, Montana on April 27th at Bear Creek Resort in Thompson Falls.
Screening consists of a chest x-ray done onsite by a mobile radiology company, autoimmune blood tests, a spirometry breathing test, extensive health and exposure history, and an interview with a trained provider.
If there is suspicion of disease, a follow-up CT of the chest may be ordered. This is all free for those who meet grant criteria.
This is the same screening process that takes place at CARD,
just without the hassle of having to make a long drive and the possible cost of staying overnight.
If you spent time in Lincoln County, Montana and think you may qualify for asbestos-related disease screening, please call (406) 293-9274 for more information.
There is a minimum number of participants from any given area required for the mobile clinic to be arranged, so please call as soon as possible if you are interested.
Our staff will be happy to help you determine your eligibility.
Additional details about CARD can be found on our website.
