MISSOULA -- A homeless shelter in Missoula is hoping to "brighten up" their building with a mural.
Volunteers and staff with the Poverello Center, spent Saturday cutting boards and drilling them to a fence.
Elder Peterson comes to help out every week. He said it's hard to find volunteer opportunities due to COVID-19, but said he's always happy to lend a helping hand.
"We really enjoy getting out and being able to help as many people as we can during this tough time," Peterson said.
The fence faces a busy street in Downtown Missoula.
Staff Member, Robby Matherne, said he hopes the mural will encourage the community to see Poverello in a more positive light.
"It's nice to regain pride and self-worth and things like that, by keeping things looking good, clean and presentable. You feel better about yourself in the long run," Matherne said.
He said people that live in Poverello, deserve more credit than they get.
"People are awesome here. You can't point the finger at somebody without going like (points to himself) that first. We all have our problems and sometimes we hit hard times and a lot of these people are really, really, good people, they just hit some hard times," He said.
Peterson said he would volunteer even if he wasn't a missionary.
"I would definitely recommend getting out into the community. It's such a fun thing to do and at the end of the day you feel good about who you are and what you've done," Peterson said.
Matherne added that he isn't sure what will be on the mural yet, but he knows it will be something that'll bring a smile to resident's faces.
The Poverello Center is always looking for volunteers if you want to get involved.
To learn how you can donate supplies, you can visit their website.