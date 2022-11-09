Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in Missoula proper, 5 to 8 inches in the Bitterroot Valley. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&