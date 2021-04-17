PRESS RELEASE, Bobcat Athletics: BOZEMAN, Montana – Montana State’s offense showed efficiency while the defense got its first spring scrimmage takeaway during Saturday’s 70-play session that provides a jumping off point into the last week of the spring practice season.
Running back Isaiah Ifanse rushed for 51 yards on six carries and quarterback Matt McKay completed nine of his 11 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown to lead the offense. James Campbell, who is transitioning from receiver to cornerback this spring, snagged an interception, and the defense added five sacks.
First-year head coach Brent Vigen liked his team’s physicality, which he said balanced the action. “I thought today, at a first glance impression, was more physical, both sides,” he said. “I thought there was an opportunity for some more physical runs from the backs, so up front and the tight ends (blocked well), and I thought there was some hitting going on (on defense). I thought we tackled better today. The film will bear out whether I’m right or not, but I think we played with better leverage defensively. There was a takeaway in the mix. I think it was a more balanced scrimmage.”
McKay has shown proficiency moving the first offense in the team’s two scrimmages. He finished Saturday 9-for-11 passing for 117 yards and a touchdown. In the two scrimmages combined, he is 19-for-25 for 249 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers.
“I think Matt got the reps relative to being the guy that’s in the lead in the last week,” Vigen said. “Part of his growth is getting reps. It’s not like he’s some seasoned vet that has all this experience, has all the answers. I would say it’s trending that way, and us cutting back on our overall reps hasn’t been good for that position group. When you have five (quarterbacks) a lot of the reason to go the double-rep method is to get that group as much (work) as possible.”
Adding that MSU’s other quarterbacks “have made the best of their opportunities as well,” Vigen likes the direction of that position group. Tucker Rovig finished Saturday 6-for-9 for 70 yards, although Campbell’s pick came on a Rovig pass that deflected off a receiver’s hands. Casey Bauman was 3-for-5 for 64 yards, and while Tommy Mellott was 0-for-1 passing, he rushed four times for 15 yards.
McKay rushed eight times for 15 yards, and taking three sacks out of the equation he gained 38 yards. Vigen appreciates the element McKay’s agility adds to the Bobcat offense. “I think (McKay’s) athleticism is apparent,” he said. “I do think at that position that is a critical element, whether that is running the football by design or the ability to evade the rush and make plays with your feet, extend plays. I think that’s apparent that he has that, I don’t think it’s a surprise to anyone.”
Hampered by injuries to the defensive front seven throughout the spring, Vigen appreciated that unit’s improvement from last week. “At first glance I thought our D-line held together a little bit better today,” he said. “They’re still thin, there are some short-term injuries so they don’t have the depth, and a couple of guys are probably playing out of position a bit. I thought they held together so I’m guessing they played with better pad level, I thought that was the biggest deficiency last week.”
Depth at running back stands to be a Bobcat team strength in 2021, and that has shown this spring. In addition to Ifanse’s impressive outing on Saturday DeMareus Hosey carried seven times for 38 yards in his first scrimmage action this spring, Jaharie Martin gained 35 yards on two carries, Elijah Elliott’s four carries produced 34 yards, and Lane Sumner toted the pigskin five times for seven yards and a touchdown, most of that in goal-line situations.
“I know on these two Saturday’s Isaiah’s seen some work, seen some carries, and he’s shown why he’s so difficult to tackle,” Vigen said. “He plays so low to the ground and he’s built in such a way that he’s hard to bring down and he’s got some athleticism.”
While Ifanse enters the fall as a known commodity, finding roles for the remainder of MSU’s talented running back group is on the to-do list. “Getting Elijah on the perimeter is something that is exciting, for sure. Both DeMareus Hosey and Jaharie Martin, and also Lane Sumner, there’s going to be a real battle for the remaining reps. I think Isaiah brings that every-down potential, and Elijah (Elliott) is bringing more and more to the table. Those other three are all a little bit different. Hosey is the one today that really jumped out, because of opportunity. Both the other guys, Jaharie and Lane had some bigger carries, but Hosey has missed some practiced, so for him to get himself back into the mix is good. Looking at those five guys, they’re all a little bit different, and that’s what you hope to have in that room, so who’s going to have a specific role, who can be a little more complete, that’s going to be the on-going question that I’m certain will go into the fall.”
Montana State wraps up spring drills with the Sonny Holland Classic Presented by the Rocking R Bar next Saturday at 1 pm. Admission is free but tickets are required and limited. They can be claimed in pairs, up to four each, at //msubobcats.com/tickets. Season ticket holders, Bobcat Quarterback Club members and MSU students will have priority access, with notification via email. Face coverings and social distancing are required, with no concessions or merchandise on sale and outside food and drink (except water bottles) prohibited. Tailgating is also strictly prohibited and individual suites/club levels will not be open.
SWX televises the Sonny Holland Classic Presented by the Rocking R Bar statewide at 1 pm.
RUSHING: Isaiah Ifanse 6-51, DeMareus Hosey 7-38, Jaharie Martin 2-35, Elijah Elliott 4-34, Coy Steel 2-19, Tommy Mellott 4-15, Matt McKay 8-15, Willie Patterson 1-8, Lane Sumner 5-7-1, Casey Bauman 3-1-1, Tucker Rovig 1-1, Tyrone Marshall 1-0. TOTAL 44-224-1
PASSING: Matt McKay 9-11-0, 117, 1; Tucker Rovig 6-9-1, 70, 0; Casey Bauman 3-5-0, 64, 0; Tommy Mellott 0-1-0. TOTAL 18-26-1, 251, 1
RECEIVING: Jaden Smith 3-62, Willie Patterson 2-43, Tayvian Williams 2-36, Ryan Lonergan 2-19, Lane Sumner 2-17, Lance McCutcheon 2-16, Elijah Elliott 1-19, Nate Stewart 1-16, Tyrone Marshall 1-10, Derryk Snell 1-8-1, Isaiah Ifanse 1-5. TOTAL 18-251-1
DEFENSE HIGHLIGHTS
Interception – James Campbell 1
Sacks – Jarrett Kessler 1, Cooper Thomas 1, Nolan Askelson 1, Boe Eaton 1, Team 1
Pass Breakups – Tylor Bohannon
KICKING
Field Goals – Luke Pawlak 1-1, 43 yards; 1-1 42 yards
Punting (no rush) – Bryce Leighton 4-42.0
