BOZEMAN, Mont. - Saturday and Sunday are the last are the last two days of Pride events in Bozeman.
The Pride Stroll is kicking off Saturday morning, starting with a rally at the library downtown. Local businesses are hosting their own events people can walk to, like an artwalk, said Pride Co-Producer Stefan Aldavo. Throughout the day there will be a drag show and family-friendly drag story hour, then a block party, as well.
Sunday, two drag brunches will be hosted at The Bay Bar and Grille.
Safety and comfortability are a top priority for the Pride Stroll, Aldavo said. A station will be open at the Labor Temple for people to decompress or just get some water if they are feeling tired or overwhelmed. Event organizers are also prepared for any interruptions this weekend.
“We do want to let the community know that we have a lot of security. We've hired on our own security, along with Bozeman PD is involved as well. So, they know that this event is happening. We have security at every single one of our events as well,” Aldavo said.
Between early 2022 and early April 2023 there were around 166 protestsor threats made against drag events, according to a report from GLAAD.
Montana House Bill 359, a bill that would ban drag story hours at schools and libraries that receive public funding, as well as prevents minors from attending sexually oriented performances, has also passed in the Montana Senate and House of Representatives and was sent to Governor Greg Gianforte.
Nonstop Local has reached out to the Bozeman Police Department to find out how involved they will be in this weekend’s events and is waiting to hear back as of Friday morning.
