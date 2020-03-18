Local businesses and organizations are working to raise money for emergency relief funds to help support workers who have lost hours and paychecks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Logjam Presents and the Missoula United Way are both asking for the public's help to create an emergency fund for service workers.
Logjam's Nick Checota and his wife donated an initial $100,000 to start their Supplemental Income Fund. Now they are hoping to raise another $50,000 through a go-fund-me-page.
Checota said 100% of the proceeds will go to his nearly 200 hourly workers who's hour have been cut due to closed venues and restaurants.
On Wednesday the United Way raised over $115,000 for their emergency fund, and they plan to disperse that money throughout the community.
"We are concentrating on service workers displaced by the covid-19 situation the people who serve our drinks and serve our meals," United way CEO Susan Hay Patrick said.
Anyone who wants to apply for relief funds from the united way can call 211. Once you go finish the application process you can expect to receive money within a week
"Theses disasters can bring out the best or bring out the worst and in missoula they seem to be bringing out the best," Patrick said.
The United Way has and online option for donations.