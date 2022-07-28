Ravalli CSO identifies found remains found as missing man

RAVALLI CO., Mont. - The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office says they have tentatively identified human remains found in the Bitterroot National Forest as a man who went missing in 2020.

Sheriff Steve Holton says they believe they are the remains of Phillip Matthew Stokey of Missoula.

Stokey was 37 years old when he went missing in August of 2020.

A search and rescue operation was launched, however, he was never located.

On Monday night, forest service trail crews discovered the remains about 5 miles from the Bass Creek trailhead.

"Our prayers continue to be with the Stokey family,” Sheriff Holton said. “We were happy to bring Phillip home and while we hope this information helps bring a little closure for them, we understand that it is hard news for anyone to hear.”

The sheriff's office says they are working with the Montana State Crime Lab to confirm the identity and determine the cause of death.