MISSOULA -- NFL fans could get the opportunity of a lifetime, simply by donating blood.
The American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up to urge blood and plasma donations.
In honor of National Blood Donor Month, anyone who donates blood or platelets will be automatically entered to win two tickets to the Super Bowl LVI in 2022, or other prizes.
Local Resident, Claire Kronenberger, knows that a simple donation of blood can be a game changer. That's why she's been donating throughout the pandemic.
"The last time I donated, they said it ended up in New York City and that was kind of in the middle of the pandemic, which was really interesting to learn," Kronenberger said.
The nation continues to struggle with a national blood shortage.
Working at a local hospital, Kronenberger sees blood transfusions first hand and how it can save someone's life.
"That to me, every time I see it, I'm like, 'that's blood from some person who was just kind enough to take time out of their own day and go and donate,'" she said.
It's something that hits close to home.
Kronenberger's mom had cancer.
"If there were a cure to her cancer, that was platelets or something like that and someone was a match with her and was just sitting at their couch at home, that would be devastating to know her match just never appeared," she said.
That's why she urges everyone to donate if they can.
"That's something [that's] so easy for me to do, that could potentially save someone's life," Kronenberger said.
Account manager for the American Red Cross in Missoula, Alexandria Harris, said that if you've had COVID-19, the antibodies in your blood could help save someone else battling the virus.
"Anybody who donates will get notified whether or not they've been exposed to COVID. So, it's a little more incentive for people to come in and donate," Harris said.
Harris added that they take COVID-19 precautions extremely seriously.
Temperature checks and face masks are required to enter the building.
You can visit the American Red Cross's website to make an appointment that could save lives.
When you donate, they'll also tell you where your blood went.