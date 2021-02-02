MONTANA - Two bipartisan bills aiding Montana veterans were introduced to the United States Senate Tuesday.
The “Tricare Retiree Protection Act” helps Montana Veterans from losing their healthcare and the “Hire Student Veterans Act” offers tax credit to companies that hire veterans enrolled in school and seeking internships and job opportunities.
“My bipartisan legislation will ensure Montana veterans continue to have the healthcare they‘ve earned, as well as increase employment opportunities for student veterans,” Senator Steve Daines said in a release from his office. “I’ll always support and protect Montana veterans who have served our nation and defended our freedom.”