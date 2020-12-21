HELENA - Thirty-four Native American-owned small businesses in each of the eight Tribal Nations in Montana are receiving a $350,000 grant Monday to support expansion.
The grant is made possible by the Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant program at the Montana Department of Commerce.
“Investing in Native American-owned small businesses means investing in opportunities to create jobs and strengthen local and tribal economies across Montana,” Governor Steve Bullock said in a release from the Office of the Governor. “The Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant is one of the best tools the state has available to directly support entrepreneurs and small business owners in Indian Country.”
The Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant program funds money in start-up or growing Native American-owned businesses in Montana. The Office of the Governor's release says businesses can spend the money on expenses related to expanding business projects such as buying new equipment or creating a new product line.
The Officer of the Governor's release says $3,750 to $14,000 of the funds will go towards each business and is required to supply matching funds.
The following businesses will receive the distributed $350,000 grant:
Blackfeet Tribe
- Border Package Pick-up (Babb)
- Glacier Drip Mobile Coffee Shop (Babb)
- Paula’s All Occasion Gifts (Browning)
- Skunkcap Painting (Cut Bank)
- Sunshine Woman Creations (East Glacier)
Chippewa Cree Tribe
- E and E Tire Repair (Box Elder)
- Nate’s Gona Fix It (Havre)
- Rebekah Jarvey (Havre)
- Binary Computer Repair (Pablo)
Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes
- Cahoon Construction & Fire (Charlo)
- Crash & Burn Auto (Moiese)
- Blue Bay Trading Post (Polson)
- Flathead Raft Company (Polson)
- Total Screen Design Inc. (Polson)
Crow Tribe
- Metal Solutions (Billings)
- Bomb-Cha'achik (Pryor)
- Diamond Hanging 7 Guest Ranch (Pryor)
- River Bend Lodge (St. Xavier)
Fort Belknap Assiniboine and Gros Ventre Tribes
- Against All Odds (Billings)
- KillEagle Construction (Dodson)
- Fetters Garage (Fort Belknap Reservation area)
- EH Excavation (Hays)
Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes
- Redgrave Education Services (Billings)
- Redbyrd Designs (Glasgow)
- Turcotte Food Bus (Wolf Point)
- Whatever Construction (Wolf Point)
Little Shell Chippewa Tribe
- Fry Bread Fusion (Billings)
- McGillis Alignment Repair (Black Eagle)
- TS Cattle Processing Company (East Glacier)
- MJL Properties (Havre)
Northern Cheyenne Tribe
- Roxy's Rockin Coffee Shop (Ashland)
- Rosebud Tipi Campground (Busby)
- Josh Sioux Welding (Lame Deer)
- Mike’s Tool Box (Lame Deer)