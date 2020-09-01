WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday the Trump Administration is allocating a grant of more than $1.2 billion to airports nationwide for safety and infrastructure upgrades.
Four-hundred-five airports in 50 states and six territories will receive the funding through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
In a release from the FAA, Montana will receive the following:
- Helena Regional Airport will receive more than $4.9 million upgrading aircraft rescue and firefighting building
- Billings Logan International Airport will receive more than $4.7 million expanding the terminal
- Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell will receive more than $2.6 million expanding the terminal
- Ravalli County Airport will receive more than $1.9 million to build a runway and taxiway, repave the airport pavement and place a visual guidance system
- Missoula International Airport will receive more than $750,000 for a Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE) infrastructure
- Thompson Falls Airport will receive more than $730,000 for rebuilding the runway and apron, upgrading lighting and signage, repaving airport pavement and placing a runway visual guidance system
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in the release:
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19.”
Sen. Jon Tester said the following in his release:
“Montana’s airports are the gateways to Big Sky Country, for Montanans traveling for business or to see family, or for folks coming to experience our state’s $7.1 billion outdoor recreation economy,” said Tester. “But these airports have been hit hard by the pandemic, and I’m proud to have secured these funds so our airports have the resources they need to make critical safety improvements and upgrades across the board.”