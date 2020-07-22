MILES CITY- Stage 1 Fire Restrictions have been placed on activities on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) administered lands in Powder River County.
Restrictions will begin at 12:01 am on Friday, July 24 and according to the Bureau of Land Management, the following acts are prohibited: Building, maintaining, attending, or using a campfire except within a developed recreation site or improved site, and smoking; except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed, designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
The following exemptions to the above prohibitions are allowed for this special order:
Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
Persons using a fire solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device
Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted BLM permit.
A federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
All land within a city boundary is exempted.
An exemption does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by the exempted activity.