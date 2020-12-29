SEATTLE - Alaska Airlines announced they will no longer allow emotional support animals on their planes beginning Jan. 11, 2021.
Alaska Airlines said in a release they will only allow service dogs specifically trained to help an eligible person who has a disability effective Jan. 11, 2021.
The new rule came after the U.S. Department of Transportation announced in December airlines are no longer required to allow emotional support animals on board.
The release from Alaska Airlines read the DOT made the change after receiving comments from the airline industry and the disability community of several circumstances of emotional support animals causing injuries, health risks and damages to aircrafts.
"This regulatory change is welcome news, as it will help us reduce disturbances onboard, while continuing to accommodate our guests traveling with qualified service animals," Ray Prentice, director of customer advocacy at Alaska Airlines, said in the release.
Alaska Airlines' new rule allows up to two service dog per passenger on flights. Alaska Airlines will require passengers to fill out a DOT form certifying their service dog is a certified service dog, trained, vaccinated and will behave properly. For flights booked 48 hours in advance, Passengers will submit the form by email -- passengers will hand in the forms to the Customer Service Agent upon arrival for flights booked less than 48 hours in advance. Passengers can access the form starting Jan. 11, 2021 on AlaskaAir.com.
In the release, Alaska Airlines wrote they will resume allowing emotional support animals under their current rule for reservations made before Jan. 11, 2021 for trips on or before Feb. 28, 2021. Alaska Airlines said they will not allow emotional support animals on board after Feb. 28, 2021.