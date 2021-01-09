Apple has removed Parler from the App Store Saturday reports say.
The New York Times reported Apple removed the Parler app from its App Store, just a day after Google suspended the app from its own app store.
Apple said in a statement that they have always supported diverse points of view on the App Store, but, “there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity.”
Apple went on to say Parler has not taken enough measures to address the threats to people’s safety.
Another report from the New York Times says Google said in a statement that it had pulled the app because Parler was not enforcing its own moderation policies, despite a recent reminder from Google, and because of continued posts on the app that sought to incite violence.