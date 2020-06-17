Beartooth Pass is closed on the Wyoming side from the Montana/Wyoming State line down to Long Lake due to adverse weather conditions according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Travelers who reach the state line on the Montana side will have to turn around and return to Red Lodge.
MDT is warning travelers should watch for winter-like conditions on the Montana side.
To reach Cooke City, travels will need to use the Gardiner entrance or Highway 296, Chief Joseph Highway, according to MDT.
For the latest information, you can visit the MDT Travel Info website here.