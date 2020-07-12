BIG HORN COUNTY- Big Horn County is reporting a woman in her 70s has died from COVID-19, and the county is reporting three new cases Sunday.
According to the Big Horn County responds to Covid-19 Facebook, the woman was recently diagnosed and had been hospitalized.
This is the fifth death in Big Horn County from the virus.
“Please spare a thought for our public health folks as they too mourn the loss of each of the five patients who have died over the last six weeks,” Big Horn County responds to Covid-19 wrote.
Three new cases were also reported out of Big Horn Sunday, including a child and a teen.