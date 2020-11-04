Big Sky Conference

FARMINGTON, Utah - The Big Sky Conference announced they are beginning the spring 2021 football schedule in February, including six games in an eight-week span.

The 2021 Big Sky Spring Football Schedule begins Feb. 27, 2021 and ends April 10, 2021. Big Sky Conference left two dates available, March 10 and April 17, in the event of delaying games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A release from Big Sky Conference says every team will play a minimum of one home game and one away game during the first three weeks and the final three weeks of the schedule. They add no teams will play three away games in a row. 

Big Sky Conference's release says the schedule is keeping important rivalry games and bus trips to decrease the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, teams will play against three rivals as originally planned for fall 2020.

“This spring football season certainly will be unique, and I am confident that all who care about our conference share in the sentiment that we cannot wait to watch our student-athletes and coaches compete for a Big Sky title and contend for the FCS championship,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in the release. “This schedule provides consistency by utilizing much of the original fall 2020 slate, flexibility by allowing space for games to be rescheduled, and sensibility by prioritizing regional matchups that minimize travel and expenses.”

Big Sky's release adds no teams will play against teams belonging to other conferences. Sacramento State announced in October they will not participate in the 2021 Spring Football Season.

Participating institutions will decide their own stadium capacities based on their local and state health policies and government officials. 

The NCAA Division I Football Conference will hold playoffs featuring 16 teams with 11 qualifying and five at-large berths in Frisco, Texas May 14-16.

Big Sky will release broadcasting and game time details on another date. 

The following is the 2021 Big Sky Spring Football Schedule:

February 27

Eastern Washington at Portland State

Northern Colorado at Idaho

Weber State at Idaho State

Montana at Northern Arizona

Montana State at UC Davis

Southern Utah at Cal Poly

March 6

Montana at Eastern Washington

Idaho at Idaho State

Montana State at Weber State

Portland State at Northern Arizona

Southern Utah at Northern Colorado

UC Davis at Cal Poly

March 13

Eastern Washington at UC Davis

Portland State at Idaho

Idaho State at Southern Utah

Cal Poly at Montana

Northern Colorado at Montana State

Northern Arizona at Weber State

March 27

Idaho at Eastern Washington

Idaho State at Northern Colorado

Montana State at Montana

Northern Arizona at Cal Poly

UC Davis at Portland State

Weber State at Southern Utah

April 3

Eastern Washington at Montana State

Montana at Idaho

UC Davis at Idaho State

Southern Utah at Northern Arizona

Northern Colorado at Weber State

Cal Poly at Portland State

April 10

Cal Poly at Eastern Washington

Idaho at Southern Utah

Idaho State at Montana State

Portland State at Montana

Northern Arizona at Northern Colorado

Weber State at UC Davis

