FARMINGTON, Utah - The Big Sky Conference announced they are beginning the spring 2021 football schedule in February, including six games in an eight-week span.
The 2021 Big Sky Spring Football Schedule begins Feb. 27, 2021 and ends April 10, 2021. Big Sky Conference left two dates available, March 10 and April 17, in the event of delaying games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A release from Big Sky Conference says every team will play a minimum of one home game and one away game during the first three weeks and the final three weeks of the schedule. They add no teams will play three away games in a row.
Big Sky Conference's release says the schedule is keeping important rivalry games and bus trips to decrease the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, teams will play against three rivals as originally planned for fall 2020.
“This spring football season certainly will be unique, and I am confident that all who care about our conference share in the sentiment that we cannot wait to watch our student-athletes and coaches compete for a Big Sky title and contend for the FCS championship,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in the release. “This schedule provides consistency by utilizing much of the original fall 2020 slate, flexibility by allowing space for games to be rescheduled, and sensibility by prioritizing regional matchups that minimize travel and expenses.”
Big Sky's release adds no teams will play against teams belonging to other conferences. Sacramento State announced in October they will not participate in the 2021 Spring Football Season.
Participating institutions will decide their own stadium capacities based on their local and state health policies and government officials.
The NCAA Division I Football Conference will hold playoffs featuring 16 teams with 11 qualifying and five at-large berths in Frisco, Texas May 14-16.
Big Sky will release broadcasting and game time details on another date.
The following is the 2021 Big Sky Spring Football Schedule:
February 27
Eastern Washington at Portland State
Northern Colorado at Idaho
Weber State at Idaho State
Montana at Northern Arizona
Montana State at UC Davis
Southern Utah at Cal Poly
March 6
Montana at Eastern Washington
Idaho at Idaho State
Montana State at Weber State
Portland State at Northern Arizona
Southern Utah at Northern Colorado
UC Davis at Cal Poly
March 13
Eastern Washington at UC Davis
Portland State at Idaho
Idaho State at Southern Utah
Cal Poly at Montana
Northern Colorado at Montana State
Northern Arizona at Weber State
March 27
Idaho at Eastern Washington
Idaho State at Northern Colorado
Montana State at Montana
Northern Arizona at Cal Poly
UC Davis at Portland State
Weber State at Southern Utah
April 3
Eastern Washington at Montana State
Montana at Idaho
UC Davis at Idaho State
Southern Utah at Northern Arizona
Northern Colorado at Weber State
Cal Poly at Portland State
April 10
Cal Poly at Eastern Washington
Idaho at Southern Utah
Idaho State at Montana State
Portland State at Montana
Northern Arizona at Northern Colorado
Weber State at UC Davis