Most Big Sky State Games events will be able to go on, but with some modifications.
According to a release from Big Sky State Games, they have been constantly monitoring the developments of COVID-19 and its effect on the community.
Changes coming to the games include moving some indoor events outdoors, including arm-wrestling, pickleball, corn hole, basketball and volleyball.
Volleyball is now a grass four-on-four, and basketball has been moved to August as a part of the “Above the Rim, Big Sky Ballin" 3 on 3” tournament.
Events that have been postponed include judo, biathlon, handball, racquetball, table tennis and the swimming competition in Helena.
Big Sky State Games athletes and spectators have new guidelines to follow as well.
The release says masks are needed by all athletes and spectators participating in indoor sports, and spectators at outdoor venues need to wear a mask.
Team sports are being asked to limit the number of spectators as well.
The Big Sky State Games general guidelines from the release:
Do not compete or spectate if you are sick; stay home and out of public places.
Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after competing and/or spectating at an event.
Maintain 6’ physical distancing while spectating.
Some events, by their nature, do not allow physical distancing; understand the inherent risks of entering this event.
Indoor Events: Wear a cloth mask as an athlete and spectator (Billiards, Bowling, Speed Climbing, Taekwondo, Weightlifting, Indoor Shooting events)
Outdoor Events: Spectators wear a cloth mask.
Bring your own water, snacks and shade