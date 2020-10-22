Blackfeet Community College opens website for reporting missing Indigenous people

BROWNING - In collaboration with Montana's Missing Indigenous Person's Task force, Blackfeet Community College (BCC) is opening a new website meant to aid in locating missing Indigenous people.
The Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded a $25,000 grant to BCC that was dispersed in the 2019 Montana Senate Bill 312, the Looping in Native Communities (LINC) Act, according to BCC's release. In addition, BCC writes AT&T donated a match of $25,000. With the funding distributed by the LINC Act, the online portal lets friends and families of missing people safely and easily fill out a Contact Information Form.
The BCC's release says once a missing person has been posted on the site, local tribal law enforcement will automatically receive an alert. The website will share data information with state, county, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies.
“Students and staff at Blackfeet Community College began this effort years ago,” Drew Landry, the Missing Indigenous Persons/LINC grant coordinator at Blackfeet Community College, said in the release. “We built a website and launched an online petition that garnered 55,000 signatures seeking justice for former student Ashley Loring HeavyRunner. This grant gives us the opportunity to move from awareness to helping our community with the process of reporting missing loved ones. The website, reporting portal and database are important tools that encourage communication between the public and law enforcement. We are also working with community members to address the root causes of the missing and murdered epidemic in Indian Country, while collectively working together to address any jurisdictional or legal loopholes that will help solve cases. DOJ and sponsors like AT&T and Dillon Software are key partners in developing the infrastructure that will make reporting missing persons cases in Montana easier in the future.”
BCC will hold a virtual event of the opening of the reporting portal Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Members of the public are encouraged to participate