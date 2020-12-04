HELENA - Gov. Bullock ordered a proclamation of all flags in Montana be displayed half-staff in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Monday.
The following is the proclamation from Gov. Bullock:
"I hereby order all flags flown in the State of Montana to be flown at half-staff on Monday, December 7th, 2020 to observe National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
On this 79th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, we honor those American patriots who lost their lives on that fateful day, and reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of freedom and liberty for which all who serve this great nation, then and now, swear to uphold and protect."