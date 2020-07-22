BILLINGS- A 60-year-old Busby woman has been sentenced after being convicted of neglecting two young children who were in her custody.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, the prosecution said in court records that the Bureau of Indian Affairs Social Services removed the children from Edith Wolfblack’s home in October of 2018.
The children were placed in Edith Wolfblack’s care in 2013 and during their years in Wolfblack’s custody, she did not take them to doctor’s appointments, many that were meant to address ongoing health issues, which inhibited proper development.
Medical records also indicated severe malnutrition and a significant failure to grow.
After being removed from Wolfblack’s home, the children were hospitalized and have since continued to grow and thrive medically according to the DOJ.
Wolfblack pleaded guilty in December to two counts of criminal child endangerment.
Edith Wolfblack has been sentenced to one year in prison and three years of supervised release.