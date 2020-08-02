LAUREL- A large fire is burning north of Laurel, near the intersection of Clapper Flat Road and Red and King Gulch Road.
There are reports of smoke six miles northwest of Laurel, and county and state resources are on scene with federal resources en route according to WildCAD.
The fire, referred to as Falling Star, is 0.1 acres.
Stillwater Co. DES is asking people to stay away from the Benedict Gulch area to let fire crews have room to work and travel.
We have a reporter on the way and will update this article with more information.