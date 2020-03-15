BILLINGS- A state of emergency for the Crow Tribe was declared by Chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr. on March 14.
A release from the Crow Tribe says the Chairman’s Office announced the following health safety measures:
1) The Crow Tribe’s Government will implement a travel restriction for all tribal employee work related travel indefinitely and until further notice. All local government entities are strongly recommended to follow suit.
2) For the next 14 days, all non-essential Tribal Employees are to work from home and not report to their offices or work-stations. All tribal employees are to coordinate with their program supervisors and the CEO and COO regarding leave and/or teleworking.
3) Self-quarantine: All persons that have travelled outside of the Crow Indian Reservation to any areas affected by coronavirus/COVID-19 should self-quarantine themselves for 14 days. This self-quarantine period includes all people that have travelled to any basketball tournaments or had any travel in and out of state. All social or community events will be asked to postpone until the state of emergency is lifted.
4) Under the state of emergency, the Crow Tribe’s reservation will implement a curfew for 10:00PM nightly and that will be enforced by tribal officials and the Bureau of Indian Affairs OJS.
The release goes on to say the Crow Tribe Executive is in contact with the State of Montana Office of Public Instruction and local school districts regarding the status of school districts remaining open.
An Incident Command Center is being established to help address the needs of the community during the emergency and more information will be made public as it becomes available the release says.
The whole release is as follows:
EXECUTIVE ORDER
Of the Office of the Chairman and Crow Tribe Executive Branch
EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING STATE OF EMERGENCY TO EXIST WITHIN THE EXTERIOR BOUNDARIES OF THE CROW INDIAN RESERVATION RELATED TO THE COMMUNICABLE DISEASE COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Dated: March 14th, 2020
PRESS RELEASE
CROW TRIBE’S ADMINISTRATION’S PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING DECLARATION OF STATE OF EMERGENCY DUE TO COVID-19
March 14, 2020 – Crow Agency, MT – Chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr., of the Crow Tribe declared a state of emergency for the Crow Tribe. Consistent with the declaration of emergency, the Chairman’s Office announces the following health and safety measures:
1) The Crow Tribe’s Government will implement a travel restriction for all tribal employee work related travel indefinitely and until further notice. All local government entities are strongly recommended to follow suit.
2) For the next 14 days, all non-essential Tribal Employees are to work from home and not report to their offices or work-stations. All tribal employees are to coordinate with their program supervisors and the CEO and COO regarding leave and/or teleworking.
3) Self-quarantine: All persons that have travelled outside of the Crow Indian Reservation to any areas affected by coronavirus/COVID-19 should self-quarantine themselves for 14 days. This self-quarantine period includes all people that have travelled to any basketball tournaments or had any travel in and out of state. All social or community events will be asked to postpone until the state of emergency is lifted.
4) Under the state of emergency, the Crow Tribe’s reservation will implement a curfew for 10:00PM nightly and that will be enforced by tribal officials and the Bureau of Indian Affairs OJS.
The Crow Tribe Executive is in contact with the State of Montana Office of Public Instruction and local school districts regarding the status of school districts remaining open.
The Crow Tribe is working with Indian Health Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs to establish an Incident Command Center to help address the needs of our community during this emergency.
More information will be made public as it becomes available.
All outlying communities (Wyola, Lodge Grass, Pryor, St. Xavier) including Crow Agency are part of this emergency and will be shared accordingly.